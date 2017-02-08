Katherine Jackson Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Nephew

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Katherine Jackson has just been granted a temporary restraining order against her nephew, Trent Lamar Jackson, by a Los Angeles judge.
E! News has obtained court documents which allege that Trent, who is Katherine's longtime driver, has been accessing bank accounts without her authorization, using her credit cards for personal purchases without approval and emotionally abusing the 86-year-old.
The described abuse claims that "Trent has manipulated Mrs. Jackson so much, and preyed on her known kindness, that whenever the police arrive or efforts to press elder abuse charges have been undertaken, she ultimately recants or changes her mind."
The paperwork continues, "Mrs. Jackson does not want to hurt anyone, and has always erred on the side of enduring abuse to save everyone else."
The legal team on behalf of Katherine further states that she "will have moments of strength, and tell her kids that Trent is abusing her, and by the time they get Adult Protections Services to the house, he has convinced her by crying or begging not to report him, and the cycle starts all over."
As of now, Trent has not made any public statements nor has he responded to the temporary restraining order.
Earlier today, Katherine was seen visiting her daughter Janet Jackson and her newborn son Eissa in London for the very first time.
In the rare public outing, Katherine was seen walking into Janet's home with the help of her 66-year-old daughter Rebbie Jackson.
"It seems like her family is staying close to help and support Janet," a source told E! News as it was revealed that the mother and daughter duo stayed at the songstress' home for approximately four hours.