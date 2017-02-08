Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid's Spring 2017 Collection Is a California Dream—Check Out Every Look Here!

Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid debuted their joint collection under the California sun, and it was epic.

From the star-studded guest list, including Hailey Baldwin and Joan Smalls, to the head-turning runway moments and the social-media frenzy, the Tommy X Gigi Spring 2017 show at Venice Beach lived up to all of the hype.

With everything going on, it was easy to get distracted from the main attraction: the clothes. The casual and It Girl-worthy collection included investment-worthy and affordable additions for your spring wardrobe (some under $100), from patchwork denim to metallic jackets. We were surprised by the collection's ability to effortlessly blend preppy and bohemian. There is really something for everyone. All of which are available for purchase now.