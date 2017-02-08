Paris Jackson Splits With Boyfriend Michael Snoddy After Almost 1 Year of Dating

While Paris Jackson's career seems to be taking off, her personal life appears to have hit a bump in the road.
The daughter of the late legend Michael Jackson has split with her longtime boyfriend, Michael Snoddy, E! News has learned.
A source tells us that while the two are broken up as of now, that may change in the future. "She's young," our insider added. "For now, she's focused on work."
The twosome began dating back in the spring of 2016 and were nearly inseparable since, both in PDA-filled social media posts and real life.
Snoddy most recently posted a photo of him with Paris while the two were visiting the City of Light for a photo shoot.
"I [heart] Paris #understatement," he wrote alongside a snapshot of the two exes underneath the Eiffel Tower.
Late last month, Paris made her Rolling Stone debut and opened up in a lengthy feature in the magazine about her personal life, her father and her hopes for the future.
And when questioned about whether or not the "Billie Jean" singer is her biological father, the 18-year-old vehemently denied rumors to the contrary.
"He is my father. He will always be my father. He never wasn't, and he will never not be. People that knew him very well say that they see him in me, that is the most scary."
She continued, explaining, "I consider myself black. [Michael] would look me in the eyes and he'd point his finger at me and he'd be like, 'You're black. Be proud of your roots.' And I'd be like, 'OK, he's my dad, why would he lie to me?' So I just believe what he told me. 'Cause, to my knowledge, he's never lied to me."
Us Weekly first reported the news.
—Additional reporting by Beth Sobol