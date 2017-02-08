Britney Spears Shares Niece Maddie Aldridge ''Is Making Progress,'' Thanks Fans for Their Prayers

Maddie Aldridge is continuing to make progress.
The 8-year-old's famous aunt, Britney Spears, took to social media to thank her fans for their unwavering support during this difficult time.
The "Glory" singer also made mention of her niece's road to recovery, writing, "We are so grateful to share that Maddie is making progress. Thank you all for sending thoughts and prayers our way. Let's all keep praying."
Just yesterday, E! News reported that Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter was making major headway after her serious ATV accident on Sunday in Louisiana.
The Spears family rep (through the hospital treading Maddie) released a statement explaining that Maddie was "awake and talking" to her family members who have been by her side since she was hospitalized.
"With her father, mother and stepfather by her side, Maddie regained consciousness mid-day Tuesday, February 7. The 8-year-old daughter of entertainer Jamie Lynn Spears was involved in an ATV accident at a family home Sunday in Kentwood, La. Paramedics resuscitated her and she was airlifted to a local hospital. She is aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident."
The statement continued, "Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking. Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely but it appears that she was not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident."