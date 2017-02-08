Here's How Lady Gaga's Parents Played a Role in the Singer's Super Bowl Halftime Show

There were a million reasons for Lady Gaga to be excited about her Super Bowl halftime performance. But perhaps one of the biggest ones involved her mom and dad.

Just a few short days after the Mother Monster wowed audiences with her Houston gig, fans are learning more about how two family members made this gig extra special.

"I was singing ‘Million Reasons' and my mom and dad were right there," she explained to Zane Lowe on Beats 1. "I think that's why I said ‘Hi mom and dad.' It was so surreal and to see my parents in the crowd."

Gaga also revealed that when she first got to the stadium, she asked her mom and dad to come out on the field and take a bunch of photos together from the 50-yard line.

"It's really exciting," she explained. "I wanted to enjoy the moment, not just be hell bent on everything."