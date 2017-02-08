Chris Evans and Jenny Slate Break Up After 9 Months of Dating

Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock
Chris Evans and Jenny Slate have called it quits.
After nine months of dating, the two stars have broken up, two sources confirmed to E! News. According to one insider, the breakup was "amicable and recent."
"It wasn't dramatic or anything like that," a second source close to the Captain America: Civil War star told E! News.
Though the two were photographed toasting to 2017 on New Year's Day, the Avengers actor headed off to Super Bowl 51 a month later with friend and co-star Jeremy Renner. Meanwhile, in hindsight, Slate's notable absence from the game was a sign of trouble in paradise.
The two met in October 2015 on the set of the upcoming drama, Gifted, and were confirmed to be dating after Slate separated from her husband of three years, Dean Fleischer-Camp.
Last March, the two were spotted on a double date with Chris' brother, Scott Evans, at Magnolia in Hollywood. "At one point, Jenny and Chris had some alone time on the patio," a source told E! News at the time. While there was "no overt PDA," Chris and Jenny "looked like a couple."
The next month, the two commented on their compatibility during an interview on Anna Faris' Unqualified podcast. "I didn't know what to expect when I met Chris. I was a little scared because I kind of felt like, Well, I don't know him. He's a giant man with huge muscles and he's Captain America. How could we ever connect?" Jenny said. "[But] the first night that we hung out, I was like, 'Wow, I could hang out with Chris for, like, 90 hours." Chris echoed the sentiment, adding, "Oddly enough, I've only known Jenny for a few months," he said, "which is insane to say because we're like the same animal."
While this pairing did not ultimately work out, Evans has not hidden his desire to find a life partner. "You get to a point where you want the next thing. You see people who are just so happy and have great kids," he told E! News in 2015. "It's one of those things you're looking forward to doing. You can't rush it, but that's definitely where I'm looking."
Us Weekly was the first to confirm the split.