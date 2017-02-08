Why Legion Isn't Like Anything TV Audiences Have Ever Seen Before

"It's unlike any other superhero show that has existed, I think, because a lot of them are very straightforward. Even the ones that are edgy are still a little straightforward. There are superheroes and there are super villains and they fight and that's the deal," Amber Midthunder, who plays Kerry, one of the specialists on the team lead by therapist Melanie Bird (Jean Smart) that eventually take David under their wing, said. "But on our show, there is no superhero and there is no super villain. It's all fighting the devil within…It has the backdrop of superheroes, but it's a relatable topic."

"I think it is a really original show, and it's told by a beautiful storyteller and it visually is just remarkable to watch," Katie Aselton, who plays David's sister Amy, added. "It's going to be really fun and exciting and something new that you haven't seen yet."

Legion also stars Jeremie Harris and Bill Irwin.

For more from the cast on the truly unique nature of their new show, be sure to check out the video above.

Legion premieres Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10 p.m. on FX.