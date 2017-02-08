You Better Nail Down Those Tables: Danielle Staub Is Returning to The Real Housewives of New Jersey

"Andy brought her up at the reunion, so it sparked something up inside me," Teresa told E! News after they said Namaste. "So I reached out to her on Twitter and she responded. I asked her if she was into yoga and she said of course, so I said, 'Let's take a yoga class together.' So we did.

"Like I said, I've never had a problem with her, I would love for her to come back," Teresa told us. "My thing is, I said what I had to say and that was it. It never went beyond that."

E! News has also learned Teresa will return for the upcoming season as will her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga and season seven additions Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania.