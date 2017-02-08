You Better Nail Down Those Tables: Danielle Staub Is Returning to The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Just call her the Terminator because Danielle Staub is back. Danielle, an original cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, will return for the upcoming season eight of the Bravo reality series, sources tell E! News.
It's unknown whether or not Danielle will be an official Housewife—filming has not started yet—but she will step in front of the cameras after rekindling a friendship with Teresa Giudice. Yes, the same woman who flipped a table on her and infamously called Danielle "prostitution whore." The two reunited over yoga of all things and shared the photo on social media, sparking return speculation.
"Andy brought her up at the reunion, so it sparked something up inside me," Teresa told E! News after they said Namaste. "So I reached out to her on Twitter and she responded. I asked her if she was into yoga and she said of course, so I said, 'Let's take a yoga class together.' So we did.
"Like I said, I've never had a problem with her, I would love for her to come back," Teresa told us. "My thing is, I said what I had to say and that was it. It never went beyond that."
E! News has also learned Teresa will return for the upcoming season as will her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga and season seven additions Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania.
Danielle left the show after the second season and a sitdown with then-costar Caroline Manzo where they called each other "garbage" and "clown." Since departing the show she hosted the series Social and appeared on Famous Food opposite Jake Pavelka and Heidi Montag.
When Teresa and Danielle tweeted their photo, Real Housewives guru Andy Cohen weighed in with, "Wowza!"
Previously, Andy told us anything was possible with the Real Housewives and that he would "never say never" about Danielle returning to the Garden State.
"The Housewives are like the mafia, once you're in you're in. I always love the idea of a dramatic return," Andy told us in August 2016. "It's really cool. I think if you look at OC at the end of the season we're always kind of having former Housewives at least come back for a cameo at the end of the season."
Request for comment from Bravo was not immediately returned. No premiere date for new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been set.
—Reporting by Beth Sobol
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)