Orange Is the New Black Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed With Teaser: "Things Will Never Be the Same"

Your wait for more Orange Is the New Black is almost over. Almost being the key word. The Netflix prison dramedy announced its anticipated fifth season will premiere on Friday, June 9. The announcement was made via a tweet with a teaser video featuring all your favorite inmates, including Daya (Dascha Polanco) and that gun.
"Things will never be the same," the show's trailer is captioned on YouTube. On Twitter, the teaser is, "There's no turning back."
Why all the ominous messages? If you'll recall, season four ended on a huge cliffhanger. Spoiler alert!
After the death of Poussey (Samira Wiley) at the ends of a guard, the prisoners—yes, all their various factions—began to riot. Everyone descended at the prison's entrance where a guard had a hidden gun, but that gun quickly fell out of his hands and it's Daya's.
Not much is known about the fifth season, Netflix keeps things under wraps, but Danielle Brooks revealed to E! News at the 2017 SAG Awards that the entire 15-episode season would take place over the course of three days.
"I think the stakes are higher in this season than they have been in a while just by virtue of the compressed time and seeing people in compressed circumstance really raises the stakes. It's exciting to watch, I think for all of us," Taylor Schilling told E! News' Zuri Hall.
Need another tease?
"It's really, really good," Laverne Cox told us about the new season. "What I can tell you is that I was just as excited as all the fans were to see what happens next. When I read it, it was incredible, when we shot it, it was…intense. It's really, really intense. It manages…as intense as it all is, it still manages to have an irreverence and a spin that is funny and thoughtful."
Orange Is the New Black season five premieres Friday, June 9 on Netflix.