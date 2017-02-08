Lena Dunham Answers Vogue's 73 Questions and Reveals Intimate Details About Boyfriend Jack Antonoff

When Lena Dunham isn't living in her 2-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn on Girls, she can be found either in Manhattan or Los Angeles in apartments and houses far larger than her HBO pad.

The actress participated in Vogue's 73 Questions and opened up her L.A. mansion to the magazine, all while answering those random queries. During Vogue's kind interrogation, Dunham revealed intimate details about life with boyfriend Jack Antonoff, her biggest political passions and her social goals. Unsurprisingly, the vocal activist's house matches her passions.

Inside, Dunham has an entire room dedicated to "queer and feminist resistance" that she dubbed "The Lady Room." In it are feminist think pieces, mannequins, stuffed rabbits and more paraphernalia. Dunham also showed off her office closets, pool and guesthouse, where she has dolls that resemble her and Antonoff. Speaking of the musician, Dunham revealed how they first met: on a blind date.