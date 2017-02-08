Lady Gaga on Super Bowl Criticism: "I'm Proud of My Body"

Lady Gaga gave the performance of a lifetime at the 2017 Super Bowl.

Rather than focus on her art, however, some criticized the pop star's figure. Never one to let bullies win, Gaga shared a message of body positivity via Instagram Tuesday. "I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do," she said. "I could give you a million reasons why you don't need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That's the stuff of champions. Thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys."

Several celebrities—including Jenna Dewan Tatum, Colton Haynes, Nick Jonas and Reese Witherspoon—showed their support by liking the "Million Reason" singer's Instagram picture.