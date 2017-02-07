Chrissy Teigen Unhurt After Being Involved in Hit and Run Car Accident Near Hollywood

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for LA Confidential
Not even celebrities can escape an unfortunate car accident.
E! News has learned that Chrissy Teigen was involved in a hit and run accident around 7:30 p.m. local time in Hollywood this Tuesday evening.
Law enforcement sources tell E! News that the supermodel was the passenger of the vehicle that was hit. She ultimately sustained no injuries.
An unnamed suspect was arrested by Hollywood division on misdemeanor hit and run.
Earlier in the day, Chrissy appeared to be in great spirits on Snapchat where she shared a throwback photo of herself.
"Tell me that doesn't look like Lu, Lu," she told her followers. "But that's me. That's mama."
It's already been a big week for the supermodel who recently made it into the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. It's one of her first major photo shoots since giving birth to her baby girl Luna.
"It's been awhile since I've done anything swimsuit," the Lip Sync Battle star said. "I haven't shot since baby. But of course, you know that [editor] MJ [Day] and everyone at Sports Illustrated in general is going to embrace your body no matter what's happening and embrace the changes."
Just a couple of days ago, Chrissy also joined John Legend in Houston to experience all the fun of Super Bowl 2017.
Something tells us a minor accident won't stop this Hollywood star from living her best life.