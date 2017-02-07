Katy Perry Finally Teases Her Brand-New Single—Listen Now!

Prepare yourselves, Katycats…

It looks like Katy Perry just teased a snippet of her upcoming (and highly anticipated) new single on Instagram.

The Grammy nominee captioned one of the videos "Why are we all so chained #Fridaythe10th" alongside a clip of her walking in heels with a disco ball chained to her ankle. Multiple outlets report that the single is called "Chained to the Rhythm" and was co-produced by Max Martin and Sia.

Moments earlier, Perry posted a video of a billboard going up featuring a photo of her with the words "February 10" written across it. So, clearly, something is going down this Friday, you guys. Any guesses?