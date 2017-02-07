Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson Tease New Project

Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson met when she directed him in 2009's Nowhere Boy.
They were married three years later and have two daughters together, Wylda Rae, 6 and Romy Hero, 5.
And now the couple is finally going to be working together again.
"We are definitely working towards something interesting," Aaron told me at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where was honored with a Virtuoso Award. "Hopefully we can get it off the ground. I mean, this is the best director right here I'm desperate to work with again."
Sam has directed four movies, including Fifty Shades of Grey. She told me she plans on seeing the sequel, Fifty Shades Darker, despite dropping out from directing it.
"I'm looking forward to seeing it," Sam said. "I love Jamie [Dornan] and Dakota [Johnson]. So yeah, I'll go see it. I don't know how I'm going to feel about it. It will be a strange feeling, but I'll go." (Sam is currently shooting the first two episodes of Netflix's upcoming Gypsy.)
Aaron pulled an upset last month when he won a Golden Globe for his work in Nocturnal Animals. Where does he keep the coveted award?
"It's funny. It keeps movie around the house," he said. "The kids play with it sometimes. It's quite funny. They do like their acceptance speech, which is a lot better than mine, that's for sure. It just pops around the house. it's quite nice."