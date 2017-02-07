The 2017 Oscars Class Photo Is Here: Check Out Who Made the Star-Studded Pic in Years Past

Oscar Luncheon, Class Photo 2017

Courtesy of AMPAS

The 2017 Oscars are just around the corner, and with the famous Oscars luncheon already behind us, we've been gifted with one of the most important things lead up to the big event: The Oscars Class Photo!

Bringing together 163 of the 2017 Academy Award nominees, the picture unites some of Hollywood's most famous faces for one seriously awesome picture.

Of course, in bringing together so many creative and artistic people, you're bound to see some, er, interesting details. 

For example, standing on the left-hand side of the trophy you may notice a green hat, and hiding under that green hat is Pharrell Williams, wearing a NASA pullover sweatshirt. Dress code, shmess code!

Meanwhile, sitting in the front row on the left side of the picture, we have a pretty stellar group of individuals, including: Emma Stone, Matt Damon, Natalie Portman and Octavia Spencer. This organization obviously got us plotting Hollywood's next biggest #Squad (move over, Taylor Swift!).

Then there's Tarell Alvin McCraney—the man behind the stage play for Moonlight—throwing up signs in the back with a huge smile on his face, while Justin Timberlake's pants appear a little short in the front row on the right-hand side.

Check out all the awesomeness from Oscars Class Photos throughout the years in the gallery above!

Watch E!'s live 2017 Oscars red carpet coverage starting at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27. And catch our Fashion Police special Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 p.m.

