OMG, Watch Milo Ventimiglia Surprise This Is Us Viewers He Stumbled Upon Watching His Show

Milo Ventimiglia is the gift that keeps on giving—just ask the lucky fan who got the surprise of a lifetime while watching This Is Us.

Ventimiglia posted the below video in conjunction with the new episode of This Is Us airing Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. on NBC. In it, Ventimiglia and the cast were filming on location when they noticed the people in the neighboring house were watching an episode of This Is Us. Naturally, Ventimiglia and the cast and crew went over and knocked on the door.

"Hi, sorry to bother you. We're filming next door and we happened to notice what you're watching right now," he said. "You're watching us."