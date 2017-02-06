Selfies, Swimsuits and Setting the Record Straight: Here's Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Unofficial Guide to Social Media

Have you ever wondered about Kim Zolciak-Biermann's best practices for social media? Ask, believe, receive!
In a country filled with a whole lot of unforgettable Real Housewives, this Atlanta mom has managed to rise above the pack for a variety of reasons.
One big cause is because of her open and honest social media platforms.
Close to 2.3 million people follow the Don't Be Tardy star on Instagram alone with another million watching her regularly on Snapchat and Twitter.
So what's the 4-1-1 on this Bravolebrity? May we introduce you to Kim's unofficial handy guide to social media.
Say No to Photoshop: No matter what time of the year it is, Kim can often be found posing in bikinis and receiving accusations of photo shopping. But according to the businesswoman, you better keep your facts straight. "Don't hate hunni no need to photo shop," she replied to one commenter before writing, "Haters gonna hate always."
Family Time Is the Best Time: Whether documenting holidays, family vacations or after school activities, Kim loves spending time with her six children. In fact, followers may even spot Kim looking a little like her oldest daughter Brielle Biermann. "A family that #waisttrains together stays together," Kim joked on Instagram after the mother-daughter duo sported matching looks.
Praise That Husband: Not a week goes by where the happy wife doesn't give thanks to her NFL stud husband Kroy Biermann. "My everything," she shared in a recent post. "I love you like I love peanut butter and chocolate, I love you from the core of my being, I love you like I have never loved in my entire life." Warning: Her Snapchat will likely include a clear view of "that amazing ass."
Use This Not That: Like many reality stars, Kim loves to give a shout out to special brands like Fab Fit Fun, 310 Nutrition, Net-a-Porter and her skincare line known as Kashmere Kollections. But unlike other Bravolebrities, Kim gives fans the added bonus of a personal caption and a candid selfie. Keep it real, Kim!
Open the Curtains: While some people want to keep their private lives private, Kim could care less about what people think of her. As a result, she has no hesitation showing off her true beauty regiments like her visit to Los Angeles Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian-Epione. "I can't believe how much better my little dimples look! I'm sooooo excited," she wrote with video of her procedure. "No negative Nancy's please I love to share my ‘secrets' with you guys. I do it because it works and It makes me feel better about me."
Straight to the Facts: When a rumor begins circulating in the tabloids, chances are Kim will shut it down on social media. Let us rewind to when Kroy was released from his NFL contract and reports quickly surfaced that the couple's marriage was in trouble. After a few short Snapchats, that rumor was quickly put to bed. "These f--king idiots that write this s--t in the tabloids all for clicks on your website. You say that Kroy and I are at war because he's home with me so much. News flash, a--holes, he's played for the Falcons for 8 years, so he's always been f--king home," she said. "On a more serious note, I really don't appreciate people talking s--t especially shit that's not true because I have the most incredible husband in the world."
Haters to the Left: If you don't have anything nice to say, Kim is going after you. While some celebs try to ignore the critics, this Bravo star fires back and leaves a few hilarious snaps in the process. "This lady on the beach came up to me and said, 'Could you keep you and your kids quiet? It's a very quiet peaceful beach,'" Kim recalled during a recent family getaway. "Bitch, what?! They're 4 and 5. We've been nothing but respectful. I told her, 'Well, why are you always sitting next to me? Move your f--king chair to the other end of the beach.'"
