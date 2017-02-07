The Newbies, Veterans and Record-Breakers: Here's What You Need to Know About the 2017 Grammy Award Nominees

Before it's time for Hollywood's most celebrated stars to face the music at the 2017 Grammy Awards, it's important to know where they all stand.

As Sunday night's highest industry honors approach, Beyoncé, Adele, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Drake, Demi Lovato and their many notable colleagues will get yet another chance to call themselves Grammy winners, some surprisingly for the first time.

Take 24-year-old nominee Lovato, who is up for Best Pop Vocal Album for her fifth studio album, Confident, this year against Adele, Bieber, Ariana Grande and Sia. Unlike all of her competitors, this nomination is Lovato's first. "I'll never forget this day," she tweeted to fans after the nominations were announced. "Going to bed with a dream that came true after so many years.. #honored #grateful #surreal."