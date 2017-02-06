Saturday Night Live: Ranking the Season 42 Episodes So Far

Live from New York, it's Saturday night!

With new writers, new cast members, an election going on, and some major shake-ups surrounding the exits of Taran Killam and Jay Pharoah, season 42 of Saturday Night Live has had a lot to contend with. For the most part, the show has been better than ever with some fresh points of view and some truly weird and wonderful sketches.

Not all of the episodes this season have been incredible, of course, but that just makes it all the more fun to rank them!