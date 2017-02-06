Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Aldridge in ''Stable but Critical Condition'' After Tragic ATV Accident

More details have emerged regarding Britney Spears' niece, Maddie Aldridge.

E! News can confirm Jamie Lynn Spears' 8-year-old daughter is in "stable but critical condition" at a New Orleans hospital after getting into a tragic ATV crash in Kentwood, La., on Sunday.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Department released more details to E! News regarding the incident, revealing she had crashed the Polaris off-roading vehicle into a pond just 100 yards away from where her family—including Jamie Lynn and her step-father Jamie Watson—was standing and watching her ride.