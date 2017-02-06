All the Times Tom Brady Has Cried in Public

There's no doubt about it: Tom Brady is one of the greatest.
However, just because he has more Super Bowl wins than any other quarterback in history, doesn't mean he's over the emotions that come with it! In fact, the New England Patriots quarterback seems to be getting even more emotional as time goes on.
Case in point: He cried multiple times just in the 2017 Super Bowl run alone.
With that being said, we decided to take a look back at some of his biggest, public tear-fests...
Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
After Winning the 2017 Super Bowl: The Patriots quarterback couldn't control the tears while raising up the Lombardi trophy after he lead his team to victory in overtime of Super Bowl LI, coming back from a three-touchdown deficit.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
And Again While Reuniting With His Family: Things got even more emotional for Brady when he reunited with his family following the Patriots' big win at the 2017 Super Bowl.
While Answering a Question About His "Hero" (His Dad): Ahead of the 2017 Super Bowl, during a press conference, Brady couldn't help but well up when asked who his "hero" is.
"Who's my hero? That's a great question," the father-of-three responded. "Well, I think my dad is my hero because he's someone that I look up to every day..." He trailed off before getting teary-eyed and simply concluded, "My dad."
During a Tough Loss Against the Miami Dolphins: Cameras caught the QB wiping away his tears after losing 33-20 to the Dolphins on Sept. 7, 2014.
While Talking About His Emotional Draft Day: Surprisingly, Brady was selected with pick No. 199, a compensatory pick, in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft. This is a moment that still brings him to tears. If you scroll to the 41:17 mark of his interview with ESPN in 2011, you'll see him get emotional.
"I remember taking a walk with my dad and mom around the block," he recalled, tearing up. "It was just a tough day, you know? I just remember being there with my mom and dad. Sorry about that. They were just so supportive of me, and they take it just as emotionally as I do."
Sporting News/Sporting News via Getty Images
After the Patriots 2002 Super Bowl Win: After just his second year as quarterback, Brady lead the Patriots in a victory over the St. Louis Rams during the 2002 Super Bowl. It was his first Super Bowl win as QB. Needless to say, he got emotional.
Bob Leverone/Sporting News via Getty Images
And Again After Their 2004 Win: 13 years ago, Brady was back playing at the Super Bowl in Houston when they took the win over the Carolina Panthers.
And Even When He Was a Little Boy: Brady has apparently always been pretty emotional when it came to sports. An avid '49ers fan growing up, he shared this throwback on Facebook from when the San Francisco-based team made an epic comeback with a 28-27 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the 1981 NFC Championship game at Candlestick Park.
"What a magical time in my life!" He captioned the photo, adding, "Sad to see Candlestick go. #tbt."