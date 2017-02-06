Grab the Tissues! How Hyundai Reunited Troops With Their Families for This Emotional Super Bowl Surprise

Hyundai didn't promote their automobiles during the 2017 Super Bowl. Rather, the company promoted the idea of making the world a better place, bringing a first-of-its-kind live commercial to the game while simultaneously bringing tears to our eyes.

The Korean automotive company used their commercial space to reunite American troops with their families for the big game, utilizing technology to create an emotional documentary shot in real-time after the Super Bowl kicked off.

With the help of director Peter Berg, Hyundai filmed from a U.S. military base in Zagan, Poland, where they set up "360-degree immersive pods" for the occasion, inviting soldiers to watch the game and "feel as though they were in the NRG Stadium in Houston."

For some of them, their families were at the game, waiting to surprise them.