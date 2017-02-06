Here's the $20 Million Houston Mansion Where Lady Gaga Stayed During the 2017 Super Bowl

Airbnb; Getty Images
Fit for a Queen!
Lady Gaga reigned over the 2017 Super Bowl on Sunday, and thus, it was absolutely necessary she laid her head to rest in a home that fit the slay-worthy standards of her performance.
Thanks to AirBnB, she could.
Mother Monster spent Super Bowl weekend in a lavish $20 million Houston estate courtesy of the vacation rental website. The 9,768 square foot palace is named Villa Encantado and came complete with five bedroom suites, five and a half large bathrooms as well as a fitness center, a resort-inspired pool, a plush home theater and a temperature controlled wine vault for both storage and entertaining.
Gaga's massive 27-foot by 14-foot master suite was the perfect place for her to get some rest and relaxation, providing a walk-in closet for all her super Bowl ensembles as well as an onyx and marble-clad bathroom and views of the estate's lush gardens.
Gaga took to Instagram to thank AirBnB for the stay, posing outside the vast mansion and writing, "Thank you @airbnb for the gorgeous home in Houston for #SB51."
Meanwhile, other than housing the hit performer of the Super Bowl, AirBnB also made headlines on Sunday for it's touching commercial that honored their message of acceptance and a "world where anyone can belong."
The commercial shared visuals of all different people of different races, beliefs and backgrounds with a message that read: "We believe no matter who you are, where you're from, who you love or who you worship, we all belong. the world is more beautiful the more you accept."