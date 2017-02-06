Scarlett Johansson on the Gender Wage Gap: "Sexism Is Real"

Johansson discussed her experiences publicly before, which made her initially uncomfortable. "Some people felt I should talk about my personal struggle in order to shed a spotlight on the greater issue. Maybe I'm being presumptuous, but I assumed it was obvious that women in all positions struggle for equality. It's always an uphill battle and fight," the actress explains. "My experience with my close female friends and family is that the struggle is real for everybody."

"Everyone has been discriminated against or harassed," she adds. "Sexism is real."