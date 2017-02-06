Why Patriots Superfan Mark Wahlberg Had to Leave the 2017 Super Bowl Early

Mark Wahlberg may be one of the most famous New England Patriots fans, but there are a few people who have his heart even more.
While the Oscar nominee made it to the Houston field for the football showdown Sunday night, he wouldn't be there to ring in his favorite team's victory.
"I had to leave the game early because my youngest son wasn't feeling well," he explained to fans on Instagram. "Trust me, I would have loved to be at the stadium -- but family first. Doesn't mean I don't love my Patriots too!" The actor is dad to daughters Ella, 13, and Grace, 7, and sons Brendan, 8, and Michael, 10.
Still, the Patriots Day star was hardly shy about his love for the team. Earlier in the day, the actor took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with his sons sporting the team's jerseys. "Big day with my little guys," he captioned the shot.
Later on, he took a selfie on the field with his "better half"—his wife of eight years, model Rhea Durham.
Though he may not have been inside the stadium for the team's comeback against the Atlanta Falcons, he still exercised his bragging rights with the help of FaceTime.
"Sorry buddy," he captioned a screenshot of a video chat between him and celebrity pal Ludacris.
"So of course he would call to Rub it in. Meanwhile I'm laughing to keep myself from crying," the rapper quipped. "Damn This Hurts."