A Walk to Remember Reunion: Mandy Moore, Shane West and Adam Shankman Get Together Again

Only a couple of weeks after announcing she wanted to stage A Walk to Remember reunion, Mandy Moore made it happen.

While participating in a Twitter "Ask Me Anything" session in January, Mandy answered, "We're working on it!" when asked about a potential reunion with Shane West. She noted how "awesome" it would be, so naturally fans freaked out at the nostalgia. And come Sunday night, the This Is Us star gave fans what they wanted: a reunion.

Mandy posted a photo of her, Shane and A Walk to Remember director Adam Shankman on Instagram and wrote, "Welp. These 2 gentlemen are still some of the best around. Loved catching up with ya, @theshanewest and @adamshankman. My ❤ is full. #awalktoremember #reunion."

Fans couldn't contain their excitement.