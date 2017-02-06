Queen Elizabeth II Glistens in Diamonds and Sapphires for Jubilee Portrait

Queen Elizabeth II is ringing in her sapphire jubilee with the most fitting accessories.

On the 65th anniversary of her accession to the British throne, the 90-year-old monarch appears in a reissued portrait in honor of the special anniversary.

It would not be a sapphire jubilee without a few actual sapphires, so the queen is sporting diamond-encrusted blue stones gifted to her by her father, King George VI, for her wedding to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in 1947. After George's death in 1952, a then-25-year-old Elizabeth assumed the throne.

Following with the color scheme, the royal also dons a blue dress with complementary floral beading while silver curls frame her face. The portrait was originally taken in 2014 by photographer David Bailey.

"She has very kind eyes with a mischievous glint," the photographer said of the queen. "I've always liked strong women, and she is a very strong woman."