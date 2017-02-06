Lady Gaga Announces Joanne World Tour Dates

Lady Gaga seized the moment Sunday.

After her show-stopping performance during the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, the "Million Reasons" singer announced she'll be hitting the road later this year for her Joanne World Tour.

The tour supports her fifth studio album, Joanne. She previously headlined the Fame Ball Tour (2009), the Monster Ball Tour (2009-2011), the Born This Way Ball (2012-2013), and ArtRave: The ARTPOP Ball in 2014. She also hit the road with Tony Bennett for the Cheek to Cheek Tour (2014-2015). Before Joanne's release in October 2016, Gaga embarked on the three-date promotional Dive Bar Tour, sponsored by Budweiser, performing shortened sets across the U.S.

Here is the complete list of Joanne World Tour dates: