Lady Gaga Announces Joanne World Tour Dates

Lady Gaga seized the moment Sunday.
After her show-stopping performance during the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, the "Million Reasons" singer announced she'll be hitting the road later this year for her Joanne World Tour.
The tour supports her fifth studio album, Joanne. She previously headlined the Fame Ball Tour (2009), the Monster Ball Tour (2009-2011), the Born This Way Ball (2012-2013), and ArtRave: The ARTPOP Ball in 2014. She also hit the road with Tony Bennett for the Cheek to Cheek Tour (2014-2015). Before Joanne's release in October 2016, Gaga embarked on the three-date promotional Dive Bar Tour, sponsored by Budweiser, performing shortened sets across the U.S.
Here is the complete list of Joanne World Tour dates:
Aug. 1: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC (on sale Feb. 13)
Aug. 3: Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB (on sale Feb. 13)
Aug. 5: Tacoma Dome, Tacoma, WA (on sale Feb. 13)
Aug. 8: The Forum, Los Angeles, CA (on sale Feb. 13)
Aug. 11: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV (on sale Feb. 13)
Aug. 13: AT&T Park, San Francisco, CA (on sale Feb. 13)
Aug. 15: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA (on sale Feb. 13)
Aug. 19: CenturyLink Center, Omaha, NB (on sale Feb. 13)
Aug. 21: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN (on sale Feb. 13)
Aug. 23: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH (on sale Feb. 13)
Aug. 25: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL (on sale Feb. 13)
Aug. 28: Citi Field, New York, NY (on sale Feb. 13)
Sept. 1: Fenway Park, Boston, MA (on sale Feb. 13)
Sept. 4: Bell Centre, Montreal, QC (on sale Feb. 13)
Sept. 6: Air Canada Centre, Toronto, ON (on sale Feb. 13)
Sept. 10: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA (on sale Feb. 13)
Sept. 15: Rock in Rio Festival, Rio De Janeiro, BR (on sale Apr. 6)
Sept. 22: Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, ES (on sale Feb. 10)
Sept. 24: Hallenstadion, Zurich, CH (on sale Feb. 10)
Sept. 26: Mediolanum Forum, Milan, IT (on sale Feb. 10)
Sept. 29: Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, DE (on sale Feb. 10)
Oct. 1: Sportpaleis, Antwerp, BE (on sale Feb. 13)
Oct. 3: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, NL (on sale Feb. 13)
Oct. 6: AccorHotels Arena, Paris, FR (on sale Feb. 10)
Oct. 9: O2 Arena, London, UK (on sale Feb. 10)
Oct 15: Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham, UK (on sale Feb. 10)
Oct. 17: Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK (on sale Feb. 10)
Oct. 21: Royal Arena, Copenhagen, DK (on sale Feb. 13)
Oct. 23: Ericsson Globe, Stockholm, SE (on sale Feb. 13)
Oct: 26: Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, DE (on sale Feb. 10)
Oct. 28: Lanxess Arena, Koln, DE (on sale Feb. 10)
Nov. 5: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (on sale Feb. 20)
Nov 7: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI (on sale Feb. 20)
Nov. 10: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT (on sale Feb. 20)
Nov. 13: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY (on sale Feb. 20)
Nov. 15: Sprint Center, Kansas City, KS (on sale Feb. 20)
Nov. 16: Scottrade Center, St. Louis, MO (on sale Feb. 20)
Nov. 19: Verizon Center, Washington, DC (on sale Feb. 20)
Nov. 20: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA (on sale Feb. 20)
Nov. 28: Philips Arena, Atlanta, GA (on sale Feb. 20)
Nov. 30: American Airlines Arena, Miami, FL (on sale Feb. 20)
Dec. 1: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL (on sale Feb. 20)
Dec. 3: Toyota Center, Houston, TX (on sale Feb. 20)
Dec. 5: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX (on sale Feb. 20)
Dec. 8: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX (on sale Feb. 20)
Dec. 9: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK (on sale Feb. 20)
Dec. 12: Pepsi Center, Denver, CO (on sale Feb. 20)
Dec. 14: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT (on sale Feb. 20)
As Gaga told E! News last year, Joanne is about bringing people together. "The truth is I want nothing more for both myself and for other people than human connection and love," Gaga said. "I just want to be closer to not only my fans, but other people and to build a relationship with them through the music where they know that I'm their sister, know that I'm their friend."