The Most Talked About Moments From the 2017 Super Bowl: Chrissy Teigen's Nipple, Lady Gaga's Performance and More

The 2017 Super Bowl did not come without its fair share of entertainment, and we're not just talking about that insane second half...
With over 72,000 people in attendance at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas—including a ton of celebrities—millions of viewers, an incredible lineup of performances and all those commercials, it didn't matter if you were a New England Patriots fan or an Atlanta Falcons fan (or neither), the big game brought plenty of excitement.
Here are the most talked about moments from the big game:
Simone Biles and Shaquille O'Neal: Even before the game started, this pair of legends got the internet talking. The 4'8" 19-year-old gymnast who competed with the gold medal-winning "Final Five" at the 2016 Summer Olympics came face-to-torso with the 7'1" NBA legend for one incredible photo.
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
Hamilton's Schuyler Sisters' Perform: Phillipa Soo, Rene Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones of the play's original cast surprised everyone with their incredible performance of "America the Beautiful." Singing in harmony, A cappella style the trio's vocals were on point and were recognized by a massive round of applause. But the moment that really had everyone talking? When they added "and sisterhood" to the lines, "God shed his grace on thee/ And crown thy good with brotherhood/ From sea to shining sea."
FOX
George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush's Coin Toss: The crowd gave a standing ovation and viewers couldn't help but get the feel-goods when the former President—who is the oldest living president—and First Lady came onto the field to do make the official coin toss (which ended up going tails to the Falcons' benefit).
Acceptance starts with all of us. #weaccept pic.twitter.com/btgqyYHVTK— Airbnb (@Airbnb) February 6, 2017
AirBnB's "We Accept" Commercial: The home-sharing website brought one of the most discussed commercials of the Super Bowl. Honoring their message of acceptance and a "world where anyone can belong," the commercial shared visuals of all different people of different races, beliefs and backgrounds with a message that read: "We believe no matter who you are, where you're from, who you love or who you worship, we all belong. the world is more beautiful the more you accept."
@verizon if you weren?t so expensive, that mannequin would still be alive...and don't think we didn't see that video #VerizonFails pic.twitter.com/ow4ETirAKU— Sprint (@sprint) February 6, 2017
Sprint and Verizon's Beef: Usually we see celebrities going at in on Twitter, but during the Super Bowl LI, it was cellphone companies stirring up beef. Verizon—who didn't have a commercial during the big game—had a field day calling out both Spring and T-Mobile about their commercials. Sprint considered shots fired and didn't hold back in responding.
Chrissy Teigen's Nipple: We thought #Nipplegate was behind us after Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlakes performance at the 2004 Super Bowl, but Teigen just brought it back! The model was caught in the press box with hubby John Legend and a few viewers noticed her nipple peaking out from underneath her shirt.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Lady Gaga's Halftime Show: Topping the list is Mother Monster's insane halftime performance (of course). From her building leap to her mic drop, Gaga gave viewers one of the best halftime shows in the history of the Super Bowl, and no one can stop talking about it!
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
The Patriots Take the Win in Overtime: After going into the second half down by three touchdowns, Tom Brady and the Patriots made one of the greatest comebacks in Super Bowl history. New England ended up taking the win in overtime, making Brady the most winning quarterback in the history of the Super Bowl and causing fans and viewers to shake their heads in total disbelief.
And Gisele Bundchen Is Their Biggest Fan: Though Brady took home the Super Bowl LI's MVP award, we have to hand the Most Valuable Fan award to his wife, who never gave up on her man and his team throughout the game. Her adorable reactions to their win are priceless!
