Erin Andrews & Jarret Stoll Plan to Welcome New Family Member Before Wedding

Erin Andrews and fiancé Jarret Stoll are busy preparing for their wedding but they also have another important task to accomplish this year: Adding a family member.

"We want to get our Golden Retriever!" the Dancing With the Stars co-host and Fox Sports commentator told E! News' Miriam Isa exclusively at the LIFEWTR: Art After Dark pre-Super Bowl LI party at Club Nomadic in Houston Friday, two days before she'll take the sidelines to report on the 2017 Super Bowl.

"We're supposed to get him in May," Andrews continued. "We'll get our dog before the wedding."

Andrews confirmed in December she and the NHL player got engaged after he proposed at the members-only Club 33 in Disneyland. She also flashed a sparkling engagement ring.