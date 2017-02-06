2017 Grammy Awards Winner Predictions: Who Could Win Big at This Year's Show

With the 2017 Grammy Awards officially six days away, it's time to start thinking hard about who could take home the night's biggest prizes. There's no denying that all eyes will be on pregnant (!) Beyoncé and Adele, who are facing off in four of the biggest categories: Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Unlike other music award shows such as the Billboard Music Awards, the Grammys don't judge based on record sales or popularity. That being said, E! News will certainly use those stats to help us try to predict who will win big next Sunday in the categories of Album of the Year, Best New Artist, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. While Adele and Queen Bey will definitely win, there are other musicians who will also take home the coveted gramophone.