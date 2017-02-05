Taylor Swift Heats Up Super Bowl Weekend With Massive Performance That Includes Her and Zayn Malik's Song

Lady Gaga may be headlining the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show, but Taylor Swift delighted fans with a performance of a whopping 17 songs the night before the big game.

At the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic in Houston, Swift treated the audience to a medley of tracks such as "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" and live debuts of her duet with Zayn Malik, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," and "Better Man," which she wrote for "Little Big Town." She also performed an acoustic version of another song she helped write, her now-ex Calvin Harris and Rihanna's "This Is What You Came For."