Kristen Stewart Says She's "So Gay" on SNL and Makes Out With Vanessa Bayer in Steamy Video

NBC
NBC
Kristen Stewart got super candid and turned up the heat on NBC's SNL.
The actress, who is promoting her new movie Personal Shopper, made her hosting debut on the show Saturday. Stewart, known for her candor, accidentally dropped an F-bomb, shocking cast members Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant, and also referred to herself as "so gay, dude" in her political monologue.
She then appeared in a steamy video with Vanessa Bayer. In a prerecorded mock ad for Totino's pizza rolls, the two get wet, strip down and make out instead of getting snacks for Bayer's character's husband and his friends, who are watching the Super Bowl.
Following much speculation about her sexuality, Stewart confirmed last summer she was dating Alicia Cargile in an interview with ELLE U.K., adding she was in love with her girlfriend. The actress had previously been known to date men, including her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson.
She and Cargile later broke up and months later, she was spotted getting cozy with singer St. Vincent, aka Annie Clark.
In recent weeks, Stewart has been spotted out with model Stella Maxwell. The two headed to an SNL after-party together.
Jackson Lee / Splash News
"When I was dating a guy I was hiding everything that I did because everything personal felt like it was immediately trivialized, so I didn't like it," Stewart had told ELLE U.K. "We were turned into these characters and placed into this ridiculous comic book, and I was like, 'That's mine. You're making my relationship something that it's not.' I didn't like that."
"But then it changed when I started dating a girl," she said. "I was like, 'Actually, to hide this provides the implication that I'm not down with it or I'm ashamed of it, so I had to alter how I approached being in public. It opened my life up and I'm so much happier."
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)