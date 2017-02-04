Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti Expecting Their First Child Together

There's a baby on board for Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele!

TheBrooklyn Nine-Nine star took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal she is expecting her first child with the comedian. Peretti made light of Beyoncé's surprise pregnancy announcement by captioning her baby bump selfie, "beyonce schmonce." Too funny!

But instead of posing in lingerie amidst a wall of flowers, Peretti and her growing belly stopped for a snapshot while visiting an art installation at Los Angeles-based museum The Broad.

Chelsea and Jordan have kept most of their relationship under wraps, especially after secretly eloping last year.