Here's What Happened When an Instagram Commenter Mistakingly Thought Kate Beckinsale Was Sarah Silverman's Mom

Attention Instagram: Kate Beckinsale is not Sarah Silverman's mom.

The Underworld: Blood Wars star cleared up the hilarious assumption by responding to a comment congratulating Kate on raising a daughter as gorgeous as Silverman. Earlier today, Beckinsale shared a photo on Instagram from a recent dinner date with celeb friends that included Lance Bass, Molly Shannon, actress JoAnna Garcia and Silverman.

One of her followers must have confused the 46-year-old comedienne for Beckinsale's 18-year-old daughter Lily Mo Sheen as they wrote, "That sarah is your daughter? Pretty like you @katebeckinsale."

Beckinsale made light of the mix-up and replied sarcastically, "Granddaughter. We are very proud of her." LOL! (For context, Silverman is actually three years older than Beckinsale.)

Silverman is currently dating Beckinsale's ex-husband, Michael Sheen, and the Hollywood duo is especially close for having romanced the same man.