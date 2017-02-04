Lady Gaga Chats With Her Grandma While Preparing for Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

Lady Gaga is getting ready to take the stage at Super Bowl LI this Sunday. But first, a quick FaceTime with Grandma.

The pop star on Saturday posted Instagram Stories showing her preparing for her Halftime Show performance. Among them was a video of her sitting in a black robe, getting her hair and makeup done and chatting with her grandmother.

"Grandma Ronnie, hi!" the singer said.

"Oh, Honey, you look so beautiful," her grandmother replied.

"Thank you!" Lady Gaga said.