Get Meghan Markle's Exact Wardrobe—From Her Beanie to Her Heels

Meghan Markle's been giving us major closet envy lately.

The Suits star's budding romance with actual royalty (we're looking at you, Prince Harry) has everyone talking about her, but can we take a minute to recognize the real romance we're experiencing? You know, with her clothes?

Though we haven't seen her on many awards show red carpets, Meghan's consistently landing on our figurative best dressed list. So naturally, it's time you started copping her style.

And we're here to help you do that in a very real way—keep scrolling!