Camilla Luddington Reveals the Sex of Her Baby, a "Tomb Raider in Training"

Grey's Anatomy star Camilla Luddington is pregnant with a little Lara Croft! Meaning, a girl who's going to kick some ass.
The 33-year-old actress revealed the sex of her baby Friday, more than three months after she announced she was pregnant with her first child.
"I am so excited to announce today that I am having a... girl!" she wrote, alongside a photo of her holding up a white short-sleeve baby onesie with the words "Tomb Raider in Training" printed on it, which the Tomb Raider video game developer had sent her.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
"I want her to grow up knowing how strong women are," Luddington continued. "To be a little warrior who is not afraid to use her voice and stand up for what she believes is right. To navigate through life with courage and kindness, and to be one of the girls who says 'you CAN sit with us..'. Special shoutout to #crystaldynamics for sending me her first #tombraider onesie."
Luddington had last month joined tens of thousands of people at a Women's March rally in Los Angeles, one of several sister protests held amid the main Women's March on Washington, D.C.
Luddington, whose boyfriend is actor Matt Alan, had said in October she is due to give birth this spring.
"I'm feeling good. I'm slowly feeling heavier, like 10 pounds heavier every time we walk a few steps. But I'm surviving, I'm surviving!" the actress said on the red carpet at the 2017 People's Choice Awards , while standing next to her Grey's Anatomy co-stars. "I hear stories from mall the moms on set, so to have that experience myself, and all the joys and the highs and the lows, I'm excited for all of it."