Camilla Luddington Reveals the Sex of Her Baby, a "Tomb Raider in Training"

Grey's Anatomy star Camilla Luddington is pregnant with a little Lara Croft! Meaning, a girl who's going to kick some ass.

The 33-year-old actress revealed the sex of her baby Friday, more than three months after she announced she was pregnant with her first child.

"I am so excited to announce today that I am having a... girl!" she wrote, alongside a photo of her holding up a white short-sleeve baby onesie with the words "Tomb Raider in Training" printed on it, which the Tomb Raider video game developer had sent her.