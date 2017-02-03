Nicki Minaj Feuds With Shoe Designer Giuseppe Zanotti: "What's Good?"

Shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti can now join Miley Cyrus on Nicki Minaj's list.

The rapper has for years worn footwear by the Italian footwear designer, has quoted his name in her lyrics and says he told her she inspired his "Nicki" shoe designs. Most of the brand's products for women bear female first names.

Nicki, who does not own trademark rights over her own, which is part of her stage name, has never officially collaborated with Zanotti on a collection and she wants to change that. But she says his reps aren't taking her people's calls. Zanotti and his company have not commented.

Nicki unleashed rants against the designer on Twitter and Instagram Friday, in which she accused him of racism.

"This is wonderful. #GiuseppeZanotti seems to think it's ok to name his sneakers after me but his PR says they won't take our call. Lol," Minaj wrote.