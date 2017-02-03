Mariah Carey Works Out in Fishnets and Stilettos, as Only She Can

Ever wanted to know what a diva working out looks like? Well, now you can see.

Mariah Carey shared videos and photos from her time at celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson's gym and showed everyone just what she looks like when she exercises. Naturally, the "Touch My Body" songstress is wearing a skintight body suit, fishnets and stilettos a.k.a. the diva uniform.

The Mariah's World star lifts 20-pound dumbbells, climbs stair masters and even prances around in her heels...all in sky-high heels. "Running amok," she captioned a Boomerang video of her running toward the camera.