Prince Harry Photographed Holding Hands With Meghan Markle During Date Night in London

Getty Images
Getty Images
Hold on tight for one special date night.
While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have managed to keep their romance relatively private for several months now, new photos have surfaced of the couple's most recent public night out.
In photographs obtained by The Sun, the royal family member was spotted holding hands with the Suits star after enjoying a dinner at Soho House in West London Wednesday evening.
Both Harry and Meghan displayed similar fashion looks as they tried to walk past photographers.
The actress wore a long black coat over her light blue button-down top while Harry accessorized his look with a beanie and blazer.
Just last month, a source opened up to E! News about the couple's relationship that has taken them in several countries. While they aren't photographed on a regular basis, many close to Prince Harry assure fans that it's the real deal.
"Harry is truly in love," our insider explained. "They're very serious."
In addition, our source said that those close to Harry and Meghan wouldn't be surprised if there will be an engagement announcement sometime this year.
Story developing...more to come!