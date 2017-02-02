Angelina Jolie Returns to Activism Amid Brad Pitt Divorce Drama

Amid her and Brad Pitt's divorce proceedings, Angelina Jolie recently dedicated some time to raise awareness for a cause that is very dear to her heart: Helping refugees.

The New York Times on Thursday published an Op-Ed the actress recently penned, titled "Refugee Policy Should Be Based on Facts, Not Fear." The piece was posted days after President Donald Trump issued an executive order to temporarily stop citizens of seven countries, whose populations are mostly Muslim, from entering the United States and also suspend entry of Syrian refugees. The order states the move is meant to "protect the American people from terrorist attacks by foreign nationals."

Jolie has long been a special envoy for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and has in recent years traveled many times to visited Syrian child and adult refugees, including survivors of ISIS attacks.