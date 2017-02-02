20 Burning Questions We Have After Admiring Beyoncé's Maternity Photo Shoot

If you can't stop thinking about all things Beyoncé, you are not alone.

As if the Grammy winner's announcement that she was expecting twins wasn't exciting enough, the "Single Ladies" singer decided to drop another surprise to her fans Thursday.

Who's crazy in love with Beyoncé's maternity photo shoot?

More than a dozen new pregnancy photos surfaced on her website with the simple message, "I have three hearts." She also included a poem written by Somali-British poet Warsan Shire.

"Venus has flooded me, second planet from the sun, i wake up on her foamy shore," the poem read. "She wants to take me to meet my children. I've done this before i'm still nervous."

As the Beyhive continues to admire the unique (and sometimes nude) photos, we have a few burning questions of our own. Shall we dive in?