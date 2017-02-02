Inside Beyoncé's ''Miracle'' Pregnancy: All the Details We Know So Far

It feels like the world stopped spinning on its axis for a moment after we found out Beyoncé is not only pregnant, but that she and Jay Z are expecting twins!
She's already released a slew of gorgeous photos in honor of the exciting news, and now E! News has learned the whole process has been quite a "miracle."
An insider tells us exclusively, "[Bey and Jay] have been trying for sometime, and it has not been very easy conceiving this time around, so when they did it was a miracle. They always wanted more kids, and they are doing really well as a couple so the timing is on point."
Courtesy of Beyonce
As for Queen B's health, our source explains, "Beyoncé is feeling OK. She had some morning sickness early on and her energy level is slower then usual, [but she] is taking good care of her body and has good doctors that are making sure she is on track."
The rest of the family, including 5-year-old Blue Ivy, is ecstatic.
Courtesy of Beyonce
"Blue is excited to be a big sister," our insider reveals. "And Jay Z has expressed his excitement to some of his very close friends."
For now, the insider adds, "Jay Z has new music, and Beyoncé will take some time for herself now and after she has the babies."
Meanwhile, Bey announced the news on her Instagram Wednesday, releasing a joint statement with her family beside a Virgin Mary-esq photo.
"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes," she wrote.
The announcement broke Selena Gomez's record by becoming the most-liked Instagram ever.
Then, on Thursday, the excitement only continued when she released even more photos as a part of the announcement in which she's seen posing nude, sitting atop an old car and and swimming in a pool.
See them all in the gallery above!