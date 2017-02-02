Inside Beyoncé's ''Miracle'' Pregnancy: All the Details We Know So Far

It feels like the world stopped spinning on its axis for a moment after we found out Beyoncé is not only pregnant, but that she and Jay Z are expecting twins!

She's already released a slew of gorgeous photos in honor of the exciting news, and now E! News has learned the whole process has been quite a "miracle."

An insider tells us exclusively, "[Bey and Jay] have been trying for sometime, and it has not been very easy conceiving this time around, so when they did it was a miracle. They always wanted more kids, and they are doing really well as a couple so the timing is on point."