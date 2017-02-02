Happy Birthday, Shakira & Gerard Piqué! A Look at the 21 Times They Defined Relationship Goals

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shakira, Gerard Pique, Instagram

Instagram

Happy birthday, Shakiraand Gerard Piqué

If you follow the 40-year-old singer or 30-year-old soccer stud, you must be aware of how cute these two can be! Seriously, they even have the same birthday! It can't get any cuter than that, right?

From washing each other's hair to bike rides at the beach, this couple is always making us feel all the feels with their Instagram posts. 

The Colombian singer and Spanish soccer player met on the set of Shakira's "Waka Waka," which was the official 2010 FIFA World Cup song. Piqué later revealed that he told her, "I am going to win this World Cup so that we can see each other at the finals." Best part? He did! 

"I think, if you can prove the existence of God, it can only be proven through love," Shakira told ELLE. "I even had lost my faith for a while...I started to think that there was no God. And suddenly I meet Gerard, and the sun comes out."

Photos

Shakira & Gerard Piqué's Family Album

Here are our favorite moments that the pair have shared on social media: 

Photos

Shakira's E! Online Instagram Takeover for Zootopia

1. This Pregnancy Photo: We love this picture of the two, while the songstress was pregnant with their Milan. 

Podría estar 9 meses más así! I could have another 9 months like this! Shak

A photo posted by Shakira (@shakira) on

2. Supportive Like No Other: Once the singer gave birth to their eldest son, Milan, both mommy and baby were quickly there to cheer on their soccer stud. 

3. Vacation Memories: That time that they went parasailing, and we were living for it. 

Small recap of our vacation / Un resumen de nuestras vacaciones. Shak

A photo posted by Shakira (@shakira) on

4. November 17: Might have been the cutest day ever.

November 17th / 17 de Noviembre. Shak

A photo posted by Shakira (@shakira) on

5. Captions That Made Us Melt: Shakira simply captioned this post with, "What wouldn't I do for those blue eyes!"

¡Qué no haría por esos ojitos azules! Shak

A photo posted by Shakira (@shakira) on

6. Their First Christmas: Milan's first Christmas and they celebrated at his great grandmother's house. 

¡Milan y su primer "caga tió" (tradición navideña Catalana) en casa de su bisabuela! Shak

A photo posted by Shakira (@shakira) on

7. They Clean Up Nicely: Seriously, look at these two! 

8. Lyrics About Him: In this photo, the singer quoted lyrics from her song "23" which is about Piqué. "...and my agnosticism turned into dust," she wrote. 

"...and my agnosticism turned into dust" #23 Shak

A photo posted by Shakira (@shakira) on

9. ALS Ice Bucket Challenge: They were such good sports, and just take a look at who they nominated...

#ALSIceBucketchallenge CC: @3gerardpique @giseleofficial #PopeFrancis @coldplay #ChrisMartin

A video posted by Shakira (@shakira) on

10. This Pregnancy Announcement: This is how Shakira and Piqué announced that they adding another addition to their family. 

11. Picture Perfect: This is one of our favorite photos of this family. 

12. The Apple Doesn't Fall Far From the Tree: In this Father's Day post, Shakira shows us just how similar Sasha and Piqué really are. #Twinning

Padre e hijo Feliz día del padre! Shak

A photo posted by Shakira (@shakira) on

13. They're Concert Goers: Because who wouldn't want to have a date night at a U2 concert?

At U2's awesome concert! Shak

A photo posted by Shakira (@shakira) on

14. We Have No Words: How cute are they? Too adorable. 

La familia Topo Gigio!!

A photo posted by Shakira (@shakira) on

15. Fire Works: This is how you celebrate the new year. 

#Repost @3gerardpique ??? 2016

A photo posted by Shakira (@shakira) on

16. Cold Play Lovers: Because, really, who isn't?

Awesome concert! Thanks @coldplay and Chris for the Amazing hospitality!

A video posted by Shakira (@shakira) on

17. They Know How to Laugh: Piqué captured Shakira's selfie process, and we can so relate. 

18. This New Year's Message Is Amazing: How cute is Milan? He's so big already!

Feliz 2017 de los Piqué Mebarak! Happy 2017 from the Piqué Mebarak family!

A video posted by Shakira (@shakira) on

19. Pique Washing Her Hair: We can't look away. 

Beauty salon day! (Part 1) / Día cualquiera en la peluquería (Parte 1) Shak

A video posted by Shakira (@shakira) on

20. Part 2 Is Even Better: If this isn't love, then we don't know what is. 

Beauty salon day! (Part 1) / Día cualquiera en la peluquería (Parte 1) Shak

A video posted by Shakira (@shakira) on

21. Shopping Trips: We really hope they bought these!

Shopping for sunglasses! / Comprando gafas de sol! Shak

A photo posted by Shakira (@shakira) on

