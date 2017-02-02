Camila Cabello Gets Her Dating Advice From Taylor Swift

You might not think someone like Camila Cabello could ever need dating advice, but she says she does, and she gets it from one of the most successful single ladies in Hollywood: Taylor Swift!

That's right, the 19-year-old opened up to The Sun and revealed she turns to the "Shake It Off" singer when she needs a little help in the love department.

"We talk about love a lot," Cabello revealed. "And if I ever have any questions about love or if there's anything that I'm going through at the time, whether it's with a boy or with a friend, she's a very good person to ask those kind of questions."