Luke and Rayna Reunite on Nashville: Should Deacon Be Worried?

In our exclusive clip above, Luke seems to be in a much better place, and even admits to Rayna, "It took me awhile to understand that you and me, we would've been a mistake. But you saw it, and I didn't, and I give you all the credit for that." Whoa!

So what are the former couple working on together? Watch the clip above to find out.

In July 2016, it was announced Chase would be exiting Nashville as a series regular after its move from ABC to CMT, and stars in Time After Time, ABC's upcoming drama.

In addition to a reuniting with Rayna, fans can also expect to hear Luke sing a new song during the episode, called "Wide Open," which is available for purchase on iTunes.