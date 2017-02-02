Drew Barrymore Talks About Raising Her 2 Kids After Divorce: You Just "Figure It Out With Grace"

Drew Barrymore's dream of having a family didn't turn out exactly the way she pictured, but she is, as she puts it, figuring it out "with grace."

The actress and Will Kopelman share daughters Olive, 4, and Frankie, 2. The couple divorced last year after three years of marriage. Since their separation, they've been co-parenting their daughters in New York.

Barrymore talked about her divorce and raising her children in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday.

"It was just like my worst nightmare. I so wanted to raise kids in this ultra-traditional way and do everything so the polar opposite of my experience," she said.