Cue the Swoon! Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Strength on Conan O'Brien's Desk

He may play the seductive Christian Grey on the silver screen, but Jamie Dornan has some moves of his own.

In the middle of an interview on Conan Wednesday night, the Irish star demonstrated just how strong he is when he mounted himself on top off the late-night host's desk. But, before he performed the stunt, the star had a warning.

"Just before I do this, if my face breaks or anything—you will play for all of that," he quipped.

While Conan O'Brien admitted he wouldn't personally be paying for any injury, Dornan proceeded to lift his body off the ground in a semi-handstand on the comedian's desk. The trick looked flawless, but under Dornan's shirt, something had gone a bit awry. "I've just pulled my peck," he said. "That's not good."

"It's worth the broken tit," Andy Richter added.