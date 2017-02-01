Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen Are Starting a Book Club and We're All Invited

Oprah Winfrey isn't the only famous face with a book club.

As Kim Kardashian ended her Wednesday night in New York City, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided to turn the page on a brand-new project.

Ladies and gentlemen, it's time to start reading.

"So guys….@ChrissyTeigen & @JenAtkinHair & I are starting a book club!" she shared with her followers. "I'm making them read Embraced By the Light as our first book!"

The New York Times bestseller tells the story of 31-year-old Betty J. Eadie's near-death experience.